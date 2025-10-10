Chaisson (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.

The 2020 first-round pick from LSU upgraded from limited practice Thursday to a full session Friday, suggesting he's moved past his knee issue in time to face New Orleans on Sunday. Chaisson has appeared in four games for the Patriots this season, recording nine total tackles, including 2.5 sacks. Now healthy again, he's expected to start opposite Harold Landry to form New England's top edge-rushing duo in Week 6.