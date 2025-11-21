Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Should be good to go for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson (ankle) practiced in full Thursday.
Chaisson was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a lingering ankle injury. However, his return to full participation Thursday suggests he's not in danger of missing Sunday's tilt versus Cincinnati. Chaisson will be looking to build upon his 6.5 sacks -- which are already a career high -- versus the Bengals.
