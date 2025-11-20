Chaisson (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Chaisson was able to overcome an ankle injury to play in the Patriots' Week 11 win over the Jets, when he tallied one tackle and one pass defense. The injury appears to be lingering, as he had his practice reps limited Wednesday, but he'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Chaisson is up to 17 tackles (10 solo), including 6.5 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 10 regular-season games.