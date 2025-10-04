Chaisson (knee) has been downgraded and ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills.

Chaisson was initially listed as questionable due to a knee injury likely sustained in the Patriots' Week 4 win over the Panthers. Despite upgrading to limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, the 2020 first-round pick won't be able to suit up Sunday. In his absence, Elijah Ponder is likely to start opposite Harold Landry for New England's defense.