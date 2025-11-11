Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Working through ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaisson (ankle) was a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough practice.
Chaisson sacked Baker Mayfield during New England's 28-23 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but the former appears to have sustained an ankle injury during that game. Chaisson will have two more chances to increase his practice participation to avoid an injury tag ahead of Thursday's AFC East clash against the Jets.
More News
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Quiet in win over Browns•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Impresses in Week 7•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Ready for Week 6•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Limited to open week•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Won't play in Week 5•
-
Patriots' K'Lavon Chaisson: Could play Sunday•