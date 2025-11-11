default-cbs-image
Chaisson (ankle) was a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough practice.

Chaisson sacked Baker Mayfield during New England's 28-23 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but the former appears to have sustained an ankle injury during that game. Chaisson will have two more chances to increase his practice participation to avoid an injury tag ahead of Thursday's AFC East clash against the Jets.

