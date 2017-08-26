Play

Ealy was released by the Patriots on Saturday, Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Ealy was traded to the Patriots along with a third-round draft pick in exchange for a second-round selection in March, but he reportedly didn't fit into the Patriots' defensive scheme. His release opens a starting spot at defensive end that could be filled by either Geneo Grissom or Deatrich Wise.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories