Wilkerson (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Wednesday's practice after absorbing a hit on a kickoff, NESN.com's Zack Cox reports.

Per the report, Wilkerson, who was down on the field for several minutes before being carted to the locker room, was transported away for off-site medical evaluation. Wilkerson, who caught eight passes on 12 targets for 99 yards in the Patriots' preseason opener last Thursday, has been competing for a depth slot in a New England wide receiver corps that is headed by DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor.