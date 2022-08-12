Wilkerson logged 46 snaps en route to recording eight catches for 99 yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.

With the Patriots resting starting quarterback Mac Jones and top wideouts DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor, Wilkerson was targeted a team-high 12 times in the contest. Now in his third year with New England after spending the last two seasons primarily a practice squad player, Wilkerson is currently competing with Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Josh Hammond for a depth spot on the team's roster. As a 2022 second-round draft pick, Thornton figures to make the cut, but Wilkerson could end up landing a spot if injuries or roster moves thin out the squad's WR ranks as the summer progresses.