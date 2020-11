The Patriots elevated Wilkerson to the active roster for Monday's game versus the Jets, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Wilkerson will make his NFL debut Monday night. The undrafted rookie out of Southeast Missouri State was extremely productive in his senior season, racking up 71 receptions for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's one of five healthy wide receivers suiting up for the Patriots in primetime.