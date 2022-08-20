Wilkerson (concussion) is not expected to play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Raiders, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Wilkerson suffered a concussion earlier in the week at practice. He will be unable to return until he clears the league's protocols. He is currently a fringe-roster candidate and competing for a role to provide depth at receiver for New England.
