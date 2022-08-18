Wilkerson suffered a concussion during practice Wednesday, and he's unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Wilkerson needed to be carted off the field after the hit, but he is feeling "fine" according to Callahan. Assuming Wilkerson does miss Friday's contest, he'll still have one more in-game opportunity to earn a roster spot Friday, Aug. 26 against the Raiders.