Wilkerson sustained a head injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Panthers and may miss some time, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.
While serving as a kick returner, Wilkerson was laid out by Carolina safety Kenny Robinson and remained down for a number of minutes before he was carted off the field, according to Zack Cox of NESN.com. Kyed didn't elaborate on the nature of Wilkerson's head injury, but the third-year wide receiver apparently feels "OK." The Patriots' next preseason game arrives this Friday versus the Panthers, so Wilkerson may only have one more chance to make inroads on a roster spot next Friday, Aug. 26 at Las Vegas.
