Dugger (toe) did not participate during Thursday's practice session.
Dugger dealt with an ankle issue that held him out Weeks 7 and 8, but he's otherwise avoided missing game time during his rookie campaign out of Lenior-Rhyne. The No. 37 overall choice from April's draft did not have an injury designation to kick off the practice week, but now he's surfaced with an issue as New England readies for a Week 12 matchup against Arizona. Dugger has collected his first two NFL starts over the Patriots' past two games, logging 18 combined tackles on 102 defensive snaps.
