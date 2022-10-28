Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Dugger suffered an ankle injury during Monday's loss to the Bears and opened Week 8 prep with back-to-back DNPs. However, the third-year defensive back returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, giving himself a chance to suit up Sunday. However, if Dugger is ultimately sidelined, expect Jabrill Peppers to garner an increased role against the Jets.