Dugger (knee) is questionable to return during Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Dugger appears to have picked up an unspecified knee injury at some point during New England's contest against Pittsburgh. With the 26-year-old out for the time being, fellow safeties Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and Cody Davis all figure to see increased usage in the Patriots' secondary.