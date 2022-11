Dugger recorded seven tackles (four solo), one sack and one pass defense in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets.

Dugger fell one short of his season high in stops and recorded his first sack -- an eight yard loss on a first-and-10 play in the fourth quarter -- during his best statistical game of the season. Across eight appearances, the third-year safety has recorded 34 tackles, three pass defenses, one interception, one fumble recovery and one sack.