Dugger (undisclosed) is available for Sunday's tilt verus the Bills.
Dugger was considered questionable for Sunday's tilt, but he is ultimately feeling good enough to play through it. Look for him to take on his usual role at strong safety assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Second straight game with INT•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Has first sack and INT of season•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Tallies seven tackles in victory•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Set to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Questionable for Sunday at Raiders•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Tending to foot issue•