Dugger (ankle/quadriceps) is available for Saturday's contest against the Chargers,
Dugger has been playing through an ankle injury the previous five games and will do so again in Week 17. Barring any setbacks, he should take on his usual role at strong safety. However, he will again be without his fellow safety Jabril Peppers (hamstring).
