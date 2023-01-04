Dugger recorded five tackles (three solo) and two passes defended, including an interception returned for a touchdown, in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Dolphins.

Dugger became the first Patriots defender since 1970 to record three defensive touchdowns in a season, intercepting a pass over the middle in stride before navigating through a multitude of Dolphins on his way 39 yards into the end zone. This was also New England's seventh defensive touchdown of the season, which also marks a new franchise record. Dugger is also second on the team in tackles (72), passes defended (eight) and interceptions (three) this season. He'll look to continue making plays all over the field during the regular-season finale.