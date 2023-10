Dugger recorded 15 tackles (12 solo), one tackle for loss and one hit on the quarterback during Sunday's 38-3 loss to Dallas.

Dugger now leads New England in tackles through four weeks, as he doubled his season total this past Sunday. The 27-year-old will have an opportunity to continue making big plays for a defense that's in need of playmaker, as the Patriots saw both Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez go down with injuries this weekend.