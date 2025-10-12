Dugger is slated to start at safety against the Saints on Sunday due to the absence of Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring), Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Dugger played just one defensive snap and seven snaps on special teams during the Patriots' Week 5 win over the Bills. However, the 2020 second-rounder appears to be in line to work with the Patriots' starting defense in the absence of Hawkins. Dugger has 12 tackles (five solo) through five regular-season games this year.