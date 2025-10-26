Dugger (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Dugger appeared to sustain a knee injury during Week 8 prep, which limited his practice participation Thursday and Friday, and will ultimately sideline him for Sunday's home game. Dugger's absence means Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler and Richie Grant will serve as the Patriots' depth options at safety behind Craig Woodson and Jaylinn Hawkins. Dugger will look to progress enough in his recovery to return for Week 9 against the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 2.