Dugger tallied nine tackles (eight solo) during the Patriots' 33-26 loss to the Vikings on Thursday.

Dugger recorded his first sack of the season during last week's win over the Jets, and he followed up the performance with a season-high nine tackles during New England's Thanksgiving Day loss. Over his first nine appearances of the season, he's racked up 43 tackles (29 solo), including a sack, along with an interception, a fumble recovery, a touchdown and three pass defenses.