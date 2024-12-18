Dugger registered 10 tackles (six solo) during New England's loss Sunday versus the Cardinals.

Dugger was one of the Patriots' few bright spots during Sunday's loss as he managed to record double-digit tackles for the second time this campaign. He has now racked up 62 tackles (41 solo), with 1.0 sacks, across 10 outings this season and will look to add to those totals during the team's Week 16 matchup versus the Bills.