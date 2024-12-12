Dugger (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Dugger has been dealing with the ankle injury for weeks but has played in three straight games, and New England is coming off its bye week. On the season, Dugger has 52 tackles (35 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass breakups and one forced fumble across nine appearances.
