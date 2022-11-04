Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against Indianapolis.
Dugger missed last week's game against the Jets due to an ankle injury and was limited at practice all week ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup. If he's unavailable for a second consecutive week, Jabrill Peppers and Joshuah Bledsoe would be in line for increased playing time.
More News
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Won't play at Jets•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Doesn't participate Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Questionable to return•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Submits best performance of season•