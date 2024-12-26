Dugger (ankle/quadriceps) is questionable to play against the Chargers on Saturday after logging a limited practice Thursday.

Dugger has been able to play through an ankle injury during the Patriots' last five games, and over that span he accumulated 35 tackles (21 solo) and two pass defenses. Thursday's session was the only practice Dugger was able to participate in, so his official status for Saturday's game might not be known until New England releases its inactive players list about 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. kickoff. Jaylinn Hawkins and Marte Mapu would be in line for increased snaps at safety if either or both of Dugger and Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) were unable to play.