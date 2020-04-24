Patriots' Kyle Dugger: New England lands in second round

The Patriots selected Dugger in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 37th overall.

Dugger (6-foot-1, 217) hails from a tiny school (Lenoir-Rhyne), but he's a rare athlete who the Patriots could deploy from a number of alignments. With a 4.49-second 40, 42-inch vertical and 134-inch broad jump, it's only a matter of time before Dugger is patrolling the middle of the field for the Patriots, and as soon as he gets a starting job, he figures to become a mainstream IDP factor.