Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Participating in training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duggar (ankle) was a full partiicpant in New England's training camp session Wednesday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Duggar has now fully recovered from ankle surgery he underwent in January after having been limited during voluntary OTAs. The 29-year-old will look to build upon his strong season during the 2024 campaign where he recorded 81 tackles (55 solo), with 1.0 sacks, despite being limited to just 13 games.
More News
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Undergoes surgery on ankle•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Records 81 tackles this season•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Will play against Buffalo•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Nine tackles vs. Chargers•