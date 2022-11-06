Dugger (ankle) is active Sunday against the Colts.
Dugger missed Week 8 against the Jets, but he's back in action for Week 9. His return should be a boost to the team's secondary.
More News
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Won't play at Jets•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Doesn't participate Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Questionable to return•