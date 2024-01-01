Dugger finished with 10 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defensed in the Patriots' 27-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

The strong safety played all 68 defensive snaps even though he was questionable (undisclosed) coming into the game. Dugger has yet to miss a game this year and has played at least 83 percent of the defensive snaps in all of them. The fourth-year pro has 103 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2023.