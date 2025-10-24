Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Dugger (knee) is questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Dugger likely sustained a knee injury at some point this week, as he popped up on New England's injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant. The 29-year-old started at strong safety in each of the Patriots' last two contests, recording five total tackles while Jaylinn Hawkins was sidelined with a hamstring injury. With Hawkins back to full health, Dugger is expected to operate as a reserve safety if available for Sunday's game.
