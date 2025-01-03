Dugger (ankle/quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Dugger has spent much of the 2024 season on the Patriots' injury report but hasn't missed a game since Week 10. He enters the Week 18 finale with 79 tackles (53 solo), including eight TFLs and 1.0 sacks, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery.