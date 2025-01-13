Dugger finished the 2024 regular season with 81 tackles (55 solo), and a sack in 13 games.

After logging a career-high 109 tackles in 2023, 2020 second-rounder wasn't able to hit the century mark this past season, while missing four games. Dugger signed a four-year, $58 million deal with the Patriots last April, so he'll be back to reprise his starting safety role with the franchise in 2025.