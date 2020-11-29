site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-kyle-dugger-set-to-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Set to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Duggar (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Dugger picked up a toe injury this week but is ready to go versus Arizona. The 24-year-old has 18 tackles over the past two weeks while playing an increased role in the secondary.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read