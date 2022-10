Dugger recorded eight tackles (six solo), two pass defenses and one interception during Sunday's 38-15 win over the Browns.

Dugger's notched a season-high eight tackles and picked off his first pass of the season during the Patriots' blowout win. Across five appearances, the third-year safety has recorded 23 tackles, two pass defenses, one interception and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown.