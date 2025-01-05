Dugger (ankle/quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Like he's done for most of the season, Dugger will play Sunday through multiple lower-body injuries and will start at safety alongside Marte Mapu. Dugger has logged 27 tackles (18 solo) in the three games since the Patriots' Week 14 bye.
