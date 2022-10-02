site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Kyle Dugger: Will play
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dugger (knee) is active Sunday against the Packers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Dugger will play after after missing Week 3 against the Ravens and logging a series of limited practices this week. He should resume starting at strong safety against Green Bay.
