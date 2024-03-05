The Patriots will place their transition tag on Dugger, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, by placing the transition tag (worth $13.81 million) on Dugger, the Patriots retain the right to match any free agent offers that the starting safety might receive from other teams. In 17 games during the 2023 regular season, the 2020 second-rounder recorded a career-high 109 tackles to go along with two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.