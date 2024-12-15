Dugger (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Dugger will suit up for the fourth game in a row while continuing to deal with an ankle injury. Across nine appearances this season, the 28-year-old has totaled 52 tackles, one sack and four passes defended. He'll continue to suit up as the Patriots' top strong safety.
