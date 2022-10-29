Dugger (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dugger will need to sit out at least one full game as he recovers from an ankle injury that forced him out of New England's loss versus Chicago in Week 7 early. Adrian Phillips (shoulder) and Jabrill Peppers should see more work in Dugger's absence.
