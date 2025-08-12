Peko and the Patriots agreed on a contract Monday.

Peko will join the Patriots after spending the 2024 campaign with the Lions, recording two total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, over five contests. The defensive tackle suffered a torn pectoral in Week 6 versus the Cowboys, ending his season prematurely. Now fully healthy, Peko will likely operate as the top reserve option behind Khyiris Tonga on New England's defensive line in 2025.