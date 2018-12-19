Van Noy had three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Van Noy once again played every defensive snap for the Patriots, as fellow linebacker Dont'a Hightower had an 81-percent snap share. The 27-year-old has 86 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks, but his production has varied heavily week-to-week, making him an untrustworthy IDP option.