Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Adds another sack
Van Noy had three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Van Noy once again played every defensive snap for the Patriots, as fellow linebacker Dont'a Hightower had an 81-percent snap share. The 27-year-old has 86 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks, but his production has varied heavily week-to-week, making him an untrustworthy IDP option.
