Van Noy (personal) will play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Erik Scalavino of the team's official site reports.

Van Noy missed Week 1 while witnessing the birth of his child, but as evidenced by this news, will make his 2019 debut Sunday. Now that he's officially back, expect the veteran to slot into his usual role as a starting outside linebacker.

