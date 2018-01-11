Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Cleared to play
Van Noy (calf) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Titans.
Van Noy, who missed three games in December with a calf injury, returned for the regular-season finale but was clearly on a snap count considering he only logged 12 plays on defense. The Patriots' first-round bye afforded him extra rest and he should be in for a full workload this time around.
