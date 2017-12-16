Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Deemed questionable
Van Noy (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.
Van Noy logged three consecutive limited practices this week, and appears to be trending toward a true game-time decision Sunday. Look for Marquis Flowers to fill in for the 26-year-old weakside linebacker should he ultimately miss his second consecutive game, but final confirmation on his status is unlikely until closer to game-time.
