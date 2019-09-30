Van Noy notched eight tackles (six solo), two sacks and two forced fumbles during Sunday's 16-10 win over Buffalo.

Van Noy has played every defensive snap for two straight weeks, and he was a force to reckon with in both contests. The 28-year-old's ceiling in IDP formats is usually limited by a lack of sacks, but if Van Noy is able to keep up his high level of play as the season continues, he could prove to be an every-week starter.