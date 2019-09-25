Van Noy finished Sunday's win over the Jets with three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack and a pass deflection.

Van Noy was shut out of the tackle department in Week 2 but returned to form against the Jets. He played 51 defensive snaps, 10 more than the previous week. As effective as he can be any given week, the 28-year-old's value in IDP formats is limited by a lack of sacks and interceptions. Over the past two seasons, Van Noy has just one interception and nine total sacks.