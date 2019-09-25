Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Fills boxscore in win
Van Noy finished Sunday's win over the Jets with three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack and a pass deflection.
Van Noy was shut out of the tackle department in Week 2 but returned to form against the Jets. He played 51 defensive snaps, 10 more than the previous week. As effective as he can be any given week, the 28-year-old's value in IDP formats is limited by a lack of sacks and interceptions. Over the past two seasons, Van Noy has just one interception and nine total sacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Rankings: Injuries, byes, streamers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer seven questions about Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...