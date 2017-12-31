Van Noy (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's tilt against the Jets.

Van Noy was originally considered questionable for Sunday after missing the Patriots' last three games due to a calf injury, but the starting outside linebacker was able to practice in limited fashion throughout the week. If the team elects to proceed cautiously and potentially limit Van Noy's snap count with the playoffs looming in the near future, Marquis Flowers or newcomer James Harrison could see additional reps.