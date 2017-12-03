Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Inactive Sunday
Van Noy (calf) is active for Sunday's tilt against Buffalo.
Van Noy was limited in practice this week after injuring his calf against the Dolphins last week. He'll be expected to start and see his typical role on the defense Sunday.
